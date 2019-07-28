San Francisco Marathon kicks off causing road closures throughout city

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – 27,000 runners are making their way through the city for the San Francisco Marathon.

The full marathon kicked off at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, followed by the first half marathon at 6:30 a.m.

If you’re driving through the city, be prepared to deal with road closures until about 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco Marathon Race Day Map

For more information regarding race day, click here.

Here is a full list of closures:

The Embarcadero – 12:01 am to 2:45 pm

Northbound Embarcadero/King St. will be closed from 3rd St. to Broadway.

Southbound Embarcadero will be closed from Broadway to Harrison.

Fisherman’s Wharf – 5 am to 7:30 am

On Jefferson Street between Northpoint and Hyde, no vehicles will be allowed.

Golden Gate Bridge Roadway Lanes & Sidewalks

Vehicle traffic will remain open in both directions throughout the event

The east side bridge sidewalk will open at 8:45 AM to bikes and pedestrians. The west side bridge sidewalk will open at 10 AM to bikes only.

Golden Gate Bridge Exit and Parking Area

Will remain open.

Vista Point exit (northeast side) and the Vista Point parking lot will be closed from 4 am to 5 pm.

Presidio and Golden Gate National Recreation Area – 12 am to 10

From midnight to 10 am, there will be no access to the Golden Gate Bridge through the Presidio.

Lincoln Blvd. and all intersections onto Lincoln Blvd. from the 25th Ave. gate to Lendrum Ct. will be closed from 4:30 am to 10 am.

Baker Beach residents may enter and exit the housing areas via the service road from Battery Caulfield. Traffic will be allowed access and egress from Brooks Court and Baker Court via Lincoln Blvd.

Mason Street and all intersections onto Mason Street will be closed from the Marina Gate to Crissy Field Avenue from 4:30 am to 10 am.

Crissy Field Avenue will be closed from 4:30 am to 10 am.

Richmond District – 6 am to 10 am

Eastbound and Westbound Vehicle Traffic should expect delays at 26th Ave. and 27th Ave.

26th and 27th Avenues from Fulton Street to Lake Street closed to through traffic. Cross-traffic will be allowed intermittently on California, Clement, Geary, Balboa or Cabrillo. Expect significant delays.

Residents west of 27th Avenue are encouraged to use the Great Highway.

Sunset and Richmond Districts – 6 am to 11:30 am

North and south access through Golden Gate Park should use Great Highway, Kezar, or 19th Avenue/Park Presidio. Expect significant delays.

In Golden Gate Park, southbound Crossover Dr., JFK Dr. from Great Highway to Kezar, MLK Jr. Way from Lincoln to 25th Ave, Transverse Dr., and Stow Lake Dr. will be closed from 5 am to approx. 11:30 am.

Upper Haight Street – 6:30 am to 11:30 am

North and south access across Upper Haight Street should use Kezar Drive (from or to Lincoln off Oak and Fell). Expect significant delays.

Lower Haight Street – 6:30 am to 11:45 am

North and south access across Lower Haight Street should use Steiner or Fillmore. Expect significant delays.

Market Street – 6:30 am to 12 pm noon

Westbound and Eastbound travel on, and access to, Market Street at Duboce Ave. and Guerrero Street should expect significant delays.

Mission & Potrero Districts: 15th, 16th, & 17th Streets – 6:45am to 12:30pm

Northbound and southbound traffic needing to cross over 15th, 16th, and 17th streets should use Highway 280 or Highway 101 whenever possible. Crossovers are also available at some city streets; however, significant delays should be expected: Valencia, South Van Ness, Folsom, Bryant, or Potrero Street.

Third Street Detour – 7 am to 12:30 pm

Impacted between 20th and 23rd Streets.

Southbound traffic should use westbound 20th Street overpass to southbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 23rd Street to Third Street.

Northbound traffic should use westbound 23rd Street to northbound Pennsylvania Street to eastbound 20th Street to Third Street.

South Beach Area – 7 am to 12:30 pm