SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 45th San Francisco Marathon, which will circle the city Sunday, will result in several major road closures.

The race includes options for a half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and an ultramarathon relay as a two or four-person team. 25,000 runners will be descending on the Embarcadero and will start the race at Folsom Street at 5:30 a.m.

The following are the road closures, from the marathon’s start to its finish, according to the marathon’s website:

Northbound Embarcadero and King Street will be closed from 3rd Street to Broadway from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound Embarcadero will be closed from Broadway to Harrison Street from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jefferson Street between Powell and Hyde streets will be closed to vehicles from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Westbound Bay Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Northbound Laguna Street, from Bay Street to Marina Boulevard, will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

West lanes of Marina Boulevard to Yacht Road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The west side Golden Gate bridge sidewalk will open at 10 a.m. to only bicyclists. The east side sidewalk will open at 8:45 a.m. to both bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Vista Point exit and parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge parking area will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Alexander Avenue will be open to Fort Baker traffic only.

The Golden Gate Bridge will be closed to drivers from the Presidio from 12 midnight to 10 a.m.

Lincoln Boulevard, and all intersections onto Lincoln from 25th Avenue to Lendrum Court, will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Baker Beach residents may enter and exit by a service road from Battery Caulfield. Traffic will be allowed access Brooks Court and Baker Court via Lincoln Boulevard.

Mason Street, and all intersections onto Mason, will be closed from Marina Gate to Crissy Field Avenue from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Crissy Field Avenue will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

26th and 27th Avenues at Fulton Street will be closed to through traffic.

There will be significant delays at 26th Avenue, 27th Avenue, and on California, Clement, Geary, Balboa Cabrillo, Steiner, Fillmore, Kezar, Duboce, Valencia, South Van Ness, Folsom, Bryant, and Potrero. Drivers are encouraged to use the 101 and 280 freeways, and the Great Highway, whenever possible.

Southbound Crossover Drive, John F. Kennedy Drive from the Great Highway to Kezar Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Lincoln Boulevard to 25th Avenue, Transverse Drive, and Stow Lake Drive will be closed from 5 am to about 11 am.

Terry Francois Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Public transit will also be affected, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency: