San Francisco-Marin Food Bank begins warehouse expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is breaking ground on a much-needed expansion to their San Francisco warehouse on Wednesday.

The San Francisco location is the heart of the food bank – circulating food out to Bay Area community pantries.

“When the Food Bank started this project 5 years ago the goal was to build for the future, but it turns out we are building for right now,” said Tanis Crosby, Executive Director San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. “Before the pandemic, the Food Bank was already a vital lifeline for 140,000 people every week. The economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 forced thousands more to turn to us for help. We are no longer renovating just to expand, but to sustain – it’s about creating the space necessary to provide food for our neighbors who are making real, practical choices every day about where they’re spending scarce dollars.”

Although the expansion is not expected to be done until 2022, the food bank is on track to serve 75 million pounds of food this year. They already have a facility in Marin to help with this.

To meet demand during the pandemic, the food bank said it “cobbled together a combination of tents and rented warehouse space.”

The expansion would add two loading docks and an additional 32,000 square feet of space, extending into the current parking lot on the facility at 900 Pennsylvania. It will allow room to have an additional 20,000 volunteers per year.

The food bank said it still needs to raise $3.5 million to fund infrastructure like the forklifts, trucks, solar panels, and refrigeration systems.