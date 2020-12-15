San Francisco-Marin Food Bank feeds more families than ever

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on local food banks.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank says it is serving more people than ever before.

To help fill that need, KRON4 is teaming with the “Souper Bowl of Caring” to help raise one million meals.

Working in smaller groups with more shifts to allow for physical distancing, volunteers at the food bank warehouse in the city hit the ground running on a daily basis.

“If we’re not doing it, who else is going to?” volunteer Rebecca Cowlin said.

Prior to the public health emergency, the food bank relied on 1,200 volunteers a week to pack-up and distribute meals and groceries but that number has since more than doubled to 2,500 volunteers a week.

“I done been homeless, so I understand the struggle a lot — a lot. I can correlate with it,” volunteer Dexter Culclager said.

The food bank is currently serving more than 55,000 households a week, up from 30,000 households before the pandemic.

“And, what we’re learning right now is so many that we’re serving have never needed food assistance before,” spokesperson Katy McKnight said.

Food bank spokesperson Katy McKnight says the current demand for food exceeds the extreme need seen during the economic downturn in 2008.

“In October, we had our highest amount of poundage the food bank has ever distributed, and we distributed 7.8 million pounds of food in October alone,” McKnight said.

For Thanksgiving, McKnight says the food bank will hand out more than 1.4-million meals, eclipsing last year’s mark of 880,000-holiday dinners.

“Especially when you can’t afford the funds to be able to get certain necessities for your family and your kids, this helps a lot,” Culclager said.

The food bank is prepared to continue serving the community at these historic levels as long as there is a need.

If you’d like to help a local food charity, get your phone ready and open the camera app or get ready to send a text message.

KRON4’s goal is to raise 1-million meals as we countdown to the New Year.

If you would like to donate, either scan the QR code, text the word ‘NYEDONATE’ to 26989, or visit tacklehunger.org.

Once you do that, you can pick the local charity of your choice, and choose how much you would like to give.

CLICK HERE fore more details.