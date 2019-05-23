San Francisco-Marin Food Bank gets helping hand from Metallica

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy-metal fans waited patiently at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Wednesday for a Bay Area legend to arrive.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich joined his fans and volunteered at the food bank for the second annual day of service.

“Today is another example of the Metallica family not just in San Francisco, but in 50 other locations around the country with about 3,000 volunteers, helping out in food banks just like this all over America,” Ulrich said.

For the second year in a row, Metallica’s non-profit “All Within My Hands Foundation” participated in the fight against hunger by encouraging fans to volunteer at 50 food banks around the country.

“Our social media reach on all our platforms is crazy,” Ulrich said. “And we’re just trying to find the right way to encourage people to get involved in things that they can do to help to make this world a better place.”

Not only did Ulrich roll up his sleeves and box fresh fruit and produce alongside fans inside of the warehouse, but he also delivered a $5,000 check from the foundation to the food bank.

“He’s a role model for a lot of people. So when he acts the way that he does today, and talks about thing that are important to him, other people will follow.”

Ulrich uses his fame as a platform to spread the following message, “Get your hands dirty and help out the person next to you.”

