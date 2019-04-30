San Francisco-Marin Food Bank to undergo expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, the SF-Marin Food Bank has announced plans to expand their facility here in the city but also make upgrades to their facility up in Marin.

The food bank serves about 140,000 people per week, moving 48 million pounds of food through their facilities every year.

A new study has found that there are still 38 million missed meals in the Bay Area — That’s better than in year past but still too many.

The food bank’s executive director says the problem isn’t donations, it’s capacity.

“We are having to turn away food and that drives us crazy to see people in the community who need that food and have to say no when farmers and manufacturers call us is wrong. We are going to solve that,” the director said.

What the food bank intends to do is knock down a wall and extend the facility out into the parking lot.

The food bank will had 28,000 square feet of space, refrigeration and loading docks.

The work is slated to begin next year and the upgrades in Marin are starting this month.

