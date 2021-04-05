San Francisco marks daily vaccination milestone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco hit a new daily COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Friday.

Mayor London Breed said the city and county administered 14,000 vaccines that day, after averaging 11,000 doses each day.

As of Sunday, 29% of San Francisco’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the San Francisco COVID-19 Response dashboard.

We originally set an ambitious goal of administering 10,000 vaccines per day in San Francisco.



We're now averaging 11,000 shots every day.



On Friday, we hit a new record–14,000 shots in a single day! — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 5, 2021

A person is not fully protected until two weeks after they have received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after their one and only dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Local officials estimate that nearly 770,000 San Franciscans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which translates to about 49% of the population (excluding people under 16 years old, who are not eligible).

Residents can get a free COVID-19 vaccine from either government sites, or through providers like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.

By April 15, California expects to open up appointments to all people who are at least 16 years old. Right now, all adults who are at least 50 years old can get vaccinated, plus people 16+ who have underlying health conditions or work in certain high-risk industries.

