San Francisco may offer cash incentives for not committing crimes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A long-running crime prevention strategy that’s used in a couple of East Bay cities may be heading to San Francisco.

It involves cash incentives for not committing crimes.

San Francisco’s Dream Keeper Fellowship has been described as giving someone money to not shoot people.

The Dream Keeper initiative is a part of Mayor London Breed’s $60 million dollars investment in San Francisco’s Black and African American community that will also provide resources for, among other things, youth development, education, workforce training, and guaranteed income.

Resources aimed at reducing violent crime in the city, says the Executive Director of the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform, David Muhammad.

“It’s an incentive for achieving a milestone. For instance, what we are proposing at the moment is that people involved in the program will receive a $300 a month guaranteed income stipend as a part of the city’s larger guaranteed income program. In addition to that, they would be eligible for receiving up to $200 additionally a month for achieving certain outcomes.”

He says there are successful examples of similar crime-reducing initiatives in a pair of cities right across the Bay.

In fact, he says a $300 monthly stipend has been a part of the city of Oakland’s and OPD’s ceasefire crime reduction strategy for the past eight years.

Muhammad says that a small financial incentive is connected to targeted goals and is a bargain in comparison to the costs to Bay Area taxpayers after an injury shooting occurs.