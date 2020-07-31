San Francisco Mayor Breed redirects $120M of budget from law enforcement to Black community

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Friday announced the proposed budget for San Francisco over the next two years.

Mayor Breed said the budget will close the city’s projected $1.5 billion two-year shortfall to preserve jobs, and that it “minimally impacts services.”

Included in the budget is a major cut to San Francisco law enforcement, including both police and sheriff’s department.

Mayor Breed said a total of $120 million would be redirected from those law enforcement agencies to the Black community.

“With this budget, we are listening to the community and prioritizing investments in the African American community around housing, mental health and wellness, workforce development, economic justice, education, advocacy and accountability,” she said.

Around $93 million of the budget over the next two years would also fund the city’s coronavirus response, and would also include more units of supportive housing.

To overcome the $1.5 billion shortfall, Mayor Breed said the city is going into $339 million of its reserve funding. She is also requesting police and firefighter unions to delay raises over the next couple of years to save nearly $300 million.

