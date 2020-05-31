San Francisco mayor declares citywide curfew amid protests

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference at the future site of a Transitional Age Youth Navigation Center on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the opening of a new SAFE Navigation center for the homeless at 33 Gough. The opening brings the total number of new shelter beds that are opened, under construction of in development to more than 1,000 before the end of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced Saturday night that she is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco as protests began to turn violent.

The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.

The mayor says she asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to put the California National Guard on standby.

She made the announcement Saturday night with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

The chief said the protests were peaceful during the day but once nightfall came, they began to see violence and vandalism.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Latest Stories: