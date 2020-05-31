SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced Saturday night that she is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco as protests began to turn violent.
The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.
The mayor says she asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to put the California National Guard on standby.
She made the announcement Saturday night with San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.
The chief said the protests were peaceful during the day but once nightfall came, they began to see violence and vandalism.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
Latest Stories:
- San Francisco mayor declares citywide curfew amid protests
- Target announces temporary store closures across Bay Area, US amid protests
- Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Los Angeles County amid protests
- VIDEO: Dozens flood businesses in Oakland, Emeryville
- The Latest: Chicago mayor orders curfew, police crackdown