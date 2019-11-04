San Francisco: Mayor has easy reelection; vaping on ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco’s mayor faces an easy reelection Tuesday, but she also has a hefty list of problems to solve, including a homelessness crisis, drug epidemic and a housing shortfall.

London Breed, the former president of the Board of Supervisors, narrowly won a special June 2018 election to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

Tuesday’s ballot also includes a measure put on the ballot by electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs to overturn a citywide ban on e-cigarette sales.

San Francisco-based Juul spent $12 million on Proposition C before pulling financial support for it in September.

The measure would regulate sales to youth but allow sales to adults, unlike the city ordinance that prohibits all sales.

Opponents say the proposition would hurt efforts to curb youth vaping.

