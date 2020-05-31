San Francisco Mayor issues curfew after protests turn violent

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayor London Breed is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco following a night of George Floyd protests that turned violent.
In a press conference Sunday morning, Breed and San Francisco Police Chief William Scott addressed the looting and vandalism that broke out Saturday night in San Francisco.
Breed said the curfew order will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.
The mayor said the curfew will remain in effect until the situation is “under control.”
The protests in the city were peaceful during the day but once nightfall came, they saw looting, vandalism and other violent criminal activities.
Scott said officers arrested 10 people on felony looting changes during the protests.
Stores at San Francisco’s Union Square were among the businesses targeted by looters Saturday night.
Video of the scene Sunday morning shows extensive damage at several stores.
