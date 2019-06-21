San Francisco mayor London Breed responds to potential ICE raids

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 11: San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks during her inauguration at San Francisco City Hall on July 11, 2018 in San Francisco, California. London Breed made history after being sworn in as the first black woman to be elected as mayor of San Francisco. Breed will finish out the term […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The mayor of San Francisco has responded after it was announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are planning to raid 10 U.S. cities starting on Sunday.

“It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement Friday.

The raids come after President Trump’s tweet Monday night saying ICE was preparing to deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants.

The operation is expected to target approximately 2,000 people, including families who are on an expedited court docket.

The official list of cities that will be targeted in the raids has not been released, but reports say that San Francisco is one of the 10 cities.

Read Breed’s full statement below:

“It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids that are designed to inflict as much fear and pain as possible. Here in San Francisco, we will always demonstrate our values of diversity and inclusiveness by being a sanctuary city that stands up for all our residents and neighbors. We will continue to remain vigilant and offer services for all immigrants through the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs. We want our entire community to be prepared. Residents should call the SF Rapid Response Hotline at 415-200-1548 to report raids or get deportation legal assistance. For information about immigration legal help in San Francisco, go to immigrants.sfgov.org.”

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES