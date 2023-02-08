SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Imagine getting a job but being told part of getting that job is you had to write and turn in your resignation letter, but not date it. Instead, your superiors will put a date on it if they decide to remove you.

That’s exactly what happened to approximately 48 people within the San Francisco government.

The practice of handing in undated resignation letters before accepting new positions by Mayor London Breed and many commission heads will no longer be allowed.

The Board of Supervisors voted 8 to 2 to ban that practice, which became a scandal last fall when one of the mayor’s appointees refused to turn in his undated latter as part of his reappointment.

Mayor Breed has said this practice only makes it easier to remove appointees who were accused of wrongdoing and she doesn’t use the letters to get people to comply with her policies. But critics disagree saying the letters are threats to comply with the Mayor Breed was looking for.

After the vote, the mayor’s office had no comment.