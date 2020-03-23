San Francisco mayor pleads with city to follow stay-at-home order, will close parks if needed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed is pleading with city residents to act responsibility after many people were seen gathering at parks and beaches over the weekend.

San Francisco and the entire state of California is under a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, people continued to pack city parks and beaches despite the order.

“This is not the time to be hanging out at the park,” Mayor London Breed said Monday. “This is not the time to be visiting friends.”

People in the Bay Area and across the state have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not to gather in groups and wash their hands.

KRON4 saw many people practicing social distancing at Mission Dolores Park over the weekend, but also saw several others who were not.

Breed said in response to this, the city is closing down all playgrounds and warned that the city will close public spaces and parks if residents don’t comply.

“If things continue in the way we saw them over the weekend, we will have no choice but to close our parks system,” she said. “It’s really the last thing I want to do so I want to plead with our city to comply with the order.”

Breed reminded residents that they are allowed to go outside for essential needs or to get some quick exercise, but said they should return home right after.

“You are putting lives at stake. You are putting public health in jeopardy,” Breed said to those who are not following the stay-at-home order. “What happens if it’s your grandmother? What happens if it’s your uncle? It’s a matter of life or death.”

Latest Stories: