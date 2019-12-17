San Francisco mayor to tour navigation center for homeless ahead of opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Tuesday, San Francisco’s mayor will be touring the city’s all new homeless navigation center along the Embarcadero.

The project cost the city $4 million and is close to completion.

It’s highly controversial because of the location at Beale and Bryant Streets, near the base of the Bay Bridge.

For those living and walking through the area of the navigation center, there are lots of mixed opinions.

A fence surrounds the back side of the soon to open homeless navigation center.

The shelter is in the shadow of multi-million dollar condos, the Bay Bridge and the Embarcadero.

The debate and battle to open this location has been a heated one.

“I still feel it’s not going to solve the issue, it’s not going to solve the problem,” said one woman passing by the area Monday night.

There are currently six homeless navigation centers in the City of San Francisco.

None of them will house as many beds as the 200 that this location will have.

“I think there are definitely people who are in crisis on the sidewalk everyday that need help and services,” another woman said. “I hope they get them and not that we just have a congregation point without enough services. That’s my biggest fear that it won’t be done well”

Earlier this year surveillance video showed a woman being attacked by a man as she tried to go into her building which is located right next door to the new navigation center.

Another attack in the area was caught on camera a week later.

Some fear of additional violence, others say that will not be the case and rather that this is a step in reaching out to a population in dire need of receiving help.

“They’re just people, they’re just homeless people. There is nothing to harm and worry about,” another woman said. “Otherwise if they are getting help and shelter, that’s a really good thing.”

Police told KRON4 there will be two to four officers dedicated to this area and the two blocks around it, seven days a week when it opens.

The mayor is set to tour the new facility at 11:15 a.m. and it will likely open to the homeless sometime in the next two weeks.

