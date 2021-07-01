San Francisco’s minimum wage just went up

FILE – In this May 14, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while prepares desserts at the Universal City Walk, in Universal City, Calif. California workplace regulators are considering Thursday, June 3, 2021, whether to end mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, frustrating business groups by eying a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The minimum wage for all workers in the City and County of San Francisco increased to $16.32 per hour as of Thursday.

This after unemployment in San Francisco fell from pandemic highs of 13% in April 2020 to 5.1% in May 2021.

“After a year that highlighted how much we all rely on essential workers, San Francisco knows that business stability and worker protections are not mutually exclusive. A great city must treat workers fairly and equitably,” Patrick Mulligan, Director of the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement, said.

The current federal minimum is $7.25 per hour and has remained unchanged since 2009. The state minimum wage is currently at $14 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees and $13 per hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees.

In 2014, San Francisco voters approved a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The new legislation also included annual CPI increases.

To learn more about San Francisco Minimum Wage Ordinance, tap here.