San Francisco’s minimum wage just went up

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The minimum wage for all workers in the City and County of San Francisco increased to $16.32 per hour as of Thursday.
This after unemployment in San Francisco fell from pandemic highs of 13% in April 2020 to 5.1% in May 2021.
“After a year that highlighted how much we all rely on essential workers, San Francisco knows that business stability and worker protections are not mutually exclusive. A great city must treat workers fairly and equitably,” Patrick Mulligan, Director of the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement, said.
The current federal minimum is $7.25 per hour and has remained unchanged since 2009. The state minimum wage is currently at $14 per hour for employers with 26 or more employees and $13 per hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees.
In 2014, San Francisco voters approved a proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The new legislation also included annual CPI increases.
