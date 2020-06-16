San Francisco moves further into Phase 2 allowing customers to go inside retail stores

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco, which has been behind many counties in the reopening process, moved further into Phase 2 on Monday allowing customers to go inside stores to shop.

The mayor visited one neighborhood making it clear it’s her primary goal to get even more businesses open sooner.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spent the early afternoon shopping inside stores on 24th Street in Noe Valley to spotlight San Francisco’s move into the next phase of reopening.

“Today is the first day that we can actually walk into a retail establishment and actually shop,” Mayor Breed said.

At Just for Fun, the mayor and other customers were greeted with hand sanitizer and a list of requirements that stores must now follow to let customers inside.

“Between the hand sanitizers coming in, hand sanitizer again before you go to the cash register, as you can see we have markers around the store to indicate what six-feet is and we’re being very strict about masks,” owner David Eiland said.

But customers don’t seem to mind.

“It’s really helpful cause we’ve been here the last few weeks where its just like, you know door service and you have to say like ‘I’m looking for a present for an 8-year-old and now we can actually like, look around and choose,” a customer said.

In recent weeks, the city’s unified message on reopening has been muddled as the mayor has made it clear that she and the city’s health officer don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the speed of reopening.

“We have to look at the bigger picture and not just the COVID response, right? We want to keep people safe but financially people are struggling and so my push with the county health officer is in some cases we can move faster safely,” Breed said.

The mayor says COVID-19 cases are up slightly, but hospitalizations are down.

That’s why she’s pushed for the city to get a variance from the state to speed up the reopening timeline even more.

“We know the bars, they want to open, and we’re working to move that up. We know the people who cut hair and do hair at hair salons, we’re trying to move those things up, we know that those businesses are really suffering the most because they can’t open,” Breed said.

The original proposal for places like hair salons to reopen is July 15, whether the mayor will be able to move that forward, we’ll have to wait and find out.

