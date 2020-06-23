Outdoor dining, haircuts, and more to resume soon as San Francisco moves into next phase

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Big news for San Franciscans who haven’t been able to get a haircut, their nails done, or visit a zoo or museum in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, several Bay Area counties have allowed businesses to reopen.

Following suit now is San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who on Monday announced tentative plans to allow this to happen in the city next Monday, June 29.

Moving on up to this next part of the phase will allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo shops, zoos, museums, outdoor bars, and outdoor swimming pools to reopen.

But Mayor Breed and the city’s public health director Dr. Grant Colfax, bumped it up due to a major decline in the overall coronavirus numbers and death rate.

Both city leaders thanked San Francisco for the continued effort of following social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.

Health officials expect numbers to rise as we continue to further reopen, as that’s what we’ve seen across the US.

However, they say our own efforts of wearing a mask when you cannot keep 30 feet of distance should help save lives, as well as frequent handwashing and social distancing.

