SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The leader of the San Francisco clique of the MS-13 street gang has been sentenced to life in prison on murder and racketeering charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. Elmer “Gordo” Rodriguez was convicted on June 1, 2023, following a three-week jury trial.

His sentence was handed down Tuesday by the Honorable Richard Seeborg, Chief U.S. District Judge.

Rodriguez was convicted of charges that included:

Racketeering conspiracy

Two counts of murder in aid of racketeering

One count of attempted murder in aid of racketeering

One count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

“For years, the defendant led a violent street gang that committed several murders and attempted murders in the Bay Area, particularly in the Mission District of San Francisco,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Robbins. “San Francisco residents deserve to feel safe in their own communities. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that anyone who commits acts of violence and endangers public safety in the Northern District of California will face federal prosecution and a severe federal prison sentence as a consequence of their conduct.”

In evidence presented at the trial, it was revealed that Rodriguez ordered the murder of Jorge Martinez near 19th and Mission Streets on March 17, 2017. According to the DOJ, Martinez had been celebrating his birthday after attending a Golden State Warriors game with his son.

After the game, he went to a bar in the Mission District. Rodriguez and other MS-13 members were there and identified Martinez as a possible rival Norteño gang member. He ordered another MS-13 member to murder Martinez. The gang associate followed Martinez out of the bar and shot him to death.

Further evidence showed that Rodriguez ordered the murder of Giovanni “P Wee” Alvarez on May 25, 2017. Alvarez was described as a “20th Street clique member” who Rodriguez and others believed was cooperating with law enforcement.

Rodriguez and his associates, Edwin “Muerte” Alvarado Amaya and Kenneth “Nesio” Campos, lured Alvarez into a car. Campos drove the group to Bernal Heights Park. At the park, Rodriguez gave a signal to Alvarado Amaya, who hacked Alvarez to death “by inflicting dozens of deep wounds to his face and torso with a machete,” the DOJ said.

Alvarado Amaya and Campos have pled guilty and been sentenced for their roles in the murder.

Further evidence of acts of violence committed by Rodriguez presented at trial included:

Attempted murder and use of a firearm stemming from a shotgun shooting followed an extortion attempt in the Tenderloin on Nov. 26, 2017

Ordering gang members to go on a “hunt” to shoot suspected Norteños, culminating in the Sept. 16, 2016 shooting of a suspected Norteño at 21st Street and Hampshire Street

Attending an Oct. 27, 2016, gang assault in the Mission District

Instigating a May 17, 2017, gang assault outside a Mission District taqueria

Serving as a driver in a Nov. 30, 2017, attempted murder in which MS-13 members repeatedly stabbed a victim incorrectly identified as a Norteño

In total, the DOJ said, 17 defendants have been convicted as a result of this investigation. This has resulted in convictions for four murders, four attempted murders, and multiple assaults with dangerous weapons.

There is no parole in the federal system.