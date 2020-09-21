San Francisco museums allowed to reopen with limited capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Museums in San Francisco can now reopen at 25 percent capacity.

But before opening, all museums and galleries must submit a plan to the health department explaining how they will keep people safe.

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced plans to reopen October 1 to members and then to the public on October 4. The de Young will resume operations this Friday. It’s unclear when the Exploratorium will reopen.

Also, allowed to reopen Monday: Schools K-6th grade that applied for the waiver to reopen and got approved will be able to begin in-person classes as soon as Monday.

Dozens of schools have applied – but no timetable has been announced for opening up the San Francisco Unified School District.

Health department inspectors went to each school that applied and made sure there was proper distancing and other safety regulations in place.

The city, as of Sept. 21, 2020, is classified as red in California’s tiered system – Residents have to wait until San Francisco is classified as orange in the tier system to allow indoor dining at 25 percent capacity or 100 people max. This will occur no sooner than the end of the month, according to Mayor London Breed’s office.

The plan is subject to change at anytime depending on coronavirus case numbers.

