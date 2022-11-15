SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Tenderloin-based St. Anthony Foundation is holding several events to “help neighbors experiencing homelessness,” according to a press release, including a block party.

The first event is a turkey donation drive and hygiene kit preparation on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s location at 150 Golden Gate Avenue. At this event, donors, volunteers and team members will prepare essential items to give away to people in need as part of a hygiene kit.

These items will include socks, hats and scarves for the cold winter.

People who can’t go in-person can also donate both food and clothing items online at the nonprofit’s website.

The second event is a distribution and block party on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11:45 a.m., at which “community members, donors, volunteers and civic leaders” will be “offering holiday cookies, hot chocolate and hygiene care kits to guests.”

Those civic leaders are expected to include San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, and other members of the fire department.

KRON ON is streaming live

“These care kits are an important tool to build compassionate relationships with our San Francisco neighbors who are struggling, particularly as the winter season approaches,” St. Anthony’s CEO Nils Behnke stated in a press release. “We are blessed to invite people into our community to change their lives, not just our guests but also our volunteers, team members and donors.”

St. Anthony’s noted that food prices have risen “to levels not seen in more than 40 years,” and that St. Anthony’s expects to serve more than 2,600 meals on Thanksgiving Day itself.