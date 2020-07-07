San Francisco, Oakland top list of most gentrified cities in US: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A recent study found San Francisco and Oakland rank as the top-most gentrified cities in the United States.

The report, published by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to rank cities on gentrification during a five-year period ending in 2017.

The top 5 cities were:

San Francisco-Oakland Denver Boston Miami-Fort Lauderdale New Orleans

The study focused on metrics related to income, home value and education level to assess neighborhood-level gentrification.

Nearly 1,000 neighborhoods across the US were identified as seeing the most gentrification from 2013-2017, with most in 20 metropolitan cities listed in the report.

Other California cities to make the list were San Jose (8), Sacramento (10), San Diego (14) and Los Angeles (15).

Karen Chapple, faculty director of the Urban Displacement Project at UC Berkeley, told USA Today, “the coastal cities always show up as most gentrifying, so it’s not surprising at all. Coastal cities have the hottest housing markets and most intensive job growth.”

To read more on the full study, click here.

