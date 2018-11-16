San Francisco offering free Muni rides on Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - In an effort to limit outdoor exposure, Muni is offering free service on Friday, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
All schools within the San Francisco Unified School District are closed along with most colleges in the city.
Recreation centers will remain open on Friday.
Few more items:— London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 16, 2018
Muni will be FREE tomorrow so people can avoid traveling outdoors.
City departments are coordinating multi-lingual outreach so all of our communities are informed.
And while SFUSD classes are cancelled tomorrow, @RecParkSF centers across the city will be open.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE