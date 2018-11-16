Bay Area

San Francisco offering free Muni rides on Friday

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 05:51 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - In an effort to limit outdoor exposure, Muni is offering free service on Friday, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed. 

All schools within the San Francisco Unified School District are closed along with most colleges in the city. 

Recreation centers will remain open on Friday.

