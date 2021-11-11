San Francisco offers drop-in vaccines for kids on Veterans Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are your kids out of school for Veterans Day? You can take them to get a COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment necessary.

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital has drop-in availability from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, only for children ages 5-11 years old.

Smaller doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was recently authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for the younger age group.

The kids get 1/3 the dose that adults and teens receive. They need two doses, three weeks apart, just like everyone else who gets a Pfizer vaccine.

