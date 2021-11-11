San Francisco offers drop-in vaccines for kids on Veterans Day

FILE – In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses are prepared for members of the community 12 years and up, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, outside the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. Kids aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school. The White House is detailing plans Wednesday for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Are your kids out of school for Veterans Day? You can take them to get a COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment necessary.

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital has drop-in availability from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, only for children ages 5-11 years old.

Today only: Ages 5-11 vaccine event, drop in 9am-4pm @ZSFGCare 1001 Potrero, Bldg 30, 2nd Fl. Also Southeast Health Center vax site is closed today for the holiday. Please retweet and share! pic.twitter.com/GTpMYE9i6O — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) November 11, 2021

Smaller doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was recently authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for the younger age group.

The kids get 1/3 the dose that adults and teens receive. They need two doses, three weeks apart, just like everyone else who gets a Pfizer vaccine.