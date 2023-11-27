SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s moratorium against street vendors who operate along Mission Street near Cesar Chavez Street went into effect on Monday.

The Mission Street moratorium is the result of “unprecedented safety concerns due to unauthorized vending and illegal activities which have been negatively impacting small business

owners, permitted vendors, Mission residents, and visitors along one of the City’s busiest transit

corridors,” city officials wrote.

“While I am incredibly empathetic to the vendors’ situation and constantly fight for economic

opportunities for our newcomers, safety in the Mission is paramount and the chaos on the street

must end, said Supervisor Hillary Ronen. “There has already been a murder and several stabbings associated with fencing operations and we must act to address serious safety concerns.”

Also on Monday, the mayor announced a new plan for supporting legal, permitted street vendors. Mayor London Breed said a parking lot, and an empty storefront, will be provided as two temporary spaces where vendors can sell goods and products.

Breed said, “We want to support people who are trying to make a living and following our permits and guidelines. These new spaces … will do just that.”

The city will open two temporary spaces for permitted vendors:

“Tiangue Marketplace” – The formerly empty storefront will accommodate up to 50

vendors. The marketplace located at 2137 Mission Street will open daily from 10 am-

6 pm.

“La Placita” – The outdoor parking lot operated by the San Francisco Municipal

Transportation Agency (SFMTA) will be repurposed to accommodate up to nine

permitted street vendors. Located on 24th Street, between Capp and Lilac Streets, the

space will open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Supervisor Ronen said Public Works delayed implementing the new ban until the city could

obtain two off-street locations for legitimate vendors to sell their goods. Now that the parking lot and empty storefront have been secured for legal vendors, the plan is going into effect.

Ronen said, “It is my duty to balance the needs of brick-and-mortar businesses, residents, city workers, and legitimate vendors. I’m trying to balance the conflicting needs of all parties in the fairest and best way I know how.”

According to the mayor’s office, unpermitted vending activities involved fencing, selling stolen goods, and organized retail theft operations. The San Francisco Police Department saw an increase in 911 calls along Mission Street between October 2022 through October 2023. Around 580 calls were made during this time, largely related to assault and battery, petty theft, and vandalism.