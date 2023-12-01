SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The office vacancy rate in downtown San Francisco is at an all-time high — around 35%. That’s according to CBRE, which studies how tech impacts commercial real estate.

KRON4 spoke to tech experts to see what caused the spike. Here’s what we found out.

Before the pandemic, the office vacancy rate was around 4%, so COVID has had an impact on San Franciso’s downtown — from layoff to working from home.

The pandemic brought changes for everyone, but tech companies at the time hired like crazy. TECHnalysis Research President Bob O’Donnell says that’s why we saw massive tech lay-offs this year, along with other ripple effects.

“There were a lot of companies that acquired all of this extra office space during the pandemic when they were hiring all these people,” O’Donnell said. “So, inventively they are going to have to downsize because they don’t have enough people to fill those spaces.”

As a result, downtown San Francisco is seeing its highest rate of office vacancy. That number is 35%, according to CBRE — about a 30% increase from pre-pandemic years.

Bay Area Council Economic Institute Executive Director Jeff Bellisario says working from home still presents a challenge for companies questing if they should keep office space in the city.

“The work-from-home trends correlate pretty well with the office vacancy number, so places like San Francisco have a high proportion of tech jobs or office jobs,” Bellisario said. “Those are the same places with a high proportion of people working from home.”

Bellisario says homelessness and crime are top concerns for employers looking to recruit new workers to San Francisco, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

The tech expert says more empty office spaces will result in lower rent prices.

“As we kind of top off on the vacancy rate, rents will come down and I do think that provides an opportunity now as we think about the next wave of growth and that allows us to prepare for that in a better way,” Bellisario said.

Belissario expects the office vacancy rate in San Francisco to creep up even higher next year — predicting around a 5% increase. If all goes well and the economy continues to move in a good direction, he says the percentage should improve from there.