San Francisco officials break ground at affordable housing development

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed celebrated the groundbreaking of a 18-story 100% affordable housing complex in the South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood.

40% of the units at the 921 Howard St development will be set aside for current SOMA residents or residents who reside within a half-mile of the project.

The construction of the project is expected to create 1,000 union jobs.

“As we recover from this pandemic, we must continue building affordable housing projects like this one to keep San Franciscans in the city they call home,” said Breed. “This project will not only provide 18 stories of much-needed housing for our city’s families, but it will create 1,000 new union jobs at a time when putting people to work is crucial. We know we need more housing across our entire City, and I’m thankful for everyone who persevered to move this project forward.”

Proposed back in December 2007 by the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC) and Citizens Housing Corporation (“Citizens”), the project faced delays due to the 2008 financial crisis as well as a number of proposed building designs and concepts that did not come to fruition.

New funding sources from the State, combined with 2019 Affordable Housing Bond funds approved by the voters, are now allowing the project to move forward.

“We’re thrilled to see 921 Howard break ground,” said Katie Lamont, Senior Director of Housing Development at TNDC, co-developer of 921 Howard. “The need for housing in San Francisco is a pressing issue, especially in light of the pandemic, and this development is key to helping more and families find stability.”

Amenities at 921 Howard will include a community garden, a number of shared common spaces, bicycle parking, and after-school programming for students.

The development will seek a GreenPoint Rated certification, and contractors involved in construction will partner with local, minority-owned, or women-owned businesses.

The apartments at 921 Howard will be affordable to households with a range of incomes between 75-120% Area Median Income. Once complete, the building will consist of 201 affordable studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom homes, as well as two additional on-site units for building managers.

“Affordable housing is our best tool to end homelessness and keep families in San Francisco. This is even more important as we recover from the pandemic,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney. “This important project is an example of what we can get done when residents, housing providers, and our city work together. I’m thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of another affordable development in District 6.”