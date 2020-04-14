San Francisco officials enforce public health order by shutting down those in violation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As of today, most of the Bay Area has been under a shelter in place order for four weeks but still there are people who don’t seem to get the message.

Sped up surveillance camera video shows people entering what authorities are calling an illegal nightclub run out 2266 Shafter Avenue, a rented warehouse in an industrial part of the Bayview.

After a tip from an informant about the alleged illicit activity, an investigator from the City Attorney’s office went out last week between 2 and 4 a.m. and reported seeing multiple people walking in not maintaining social distance.

On Saturday, SFPD served a civil abatement warrant shutting down the operation and seizing DJ equipment and gambling machines.

A few individuals have been detained as both civil and criminal investigations are underway.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera says they will continue to strictly enforce the shelter in place order.

“When you have large gatherings, whether it’s a party or otherwise, it’s a kin to dropping a match in dry kindling during fire season and it runs the risk of creating outbreak that could spread like wildfire,” Herrera said.

The mild weather on Easter Sunday brought a number of people out to the city parks.

Police Chief Bill Scott says they issued warnings to 67 people on Sunday alone.

They also cited a salon that was continuing to operate and a liquor store that stayed open after 8 p.m., despite being warned before.

“We are not going to warn you more than once,” Scott said.

But there’s a new challenge on the horizon, the cultural phenomenon 420, which typically brings thousands of people into Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow to celebrate all things cannabis.

Mayor London Breed says unlike previous years they are not going to be mellow about it.

“Do not come to San Francisco on 420 to Robin Williams Meadow. We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year, especially in the height of a pandemic,” Mayor Breed said.

The mayor says the area will be fenced off, police will be out in force to issue citations and if necessary make arrests.

