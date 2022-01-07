San Francisco officials issue warning of unauthorized COVID testing sites

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was around 11:30 Friday morning when the San Francisco Department of Public Health tweeted out this warning: Unauthorized COVID-19 test sites are popping up throughout the city.

KRON4 reached out to DPH and found that tweet was prompted by another tweet from two days ago offering free PCR COVID testing at this pop-up tent alongside Dolores Park.

That’s not on the list of the city’s authorized testing sites and a site that unauthorized can raise questions about testing methods and results.

The Department of Public Health had little to say about this site or other unauthorized site but said the best way to be sure your testing site is legit is to go to the city’s sf.gov/gettested link.

There you will find a listing of all authorized testing sites and a map showing where they are around the city.

Zooming to Dolores Park you can see no approved sites are on the map.

City officials say another trustworthy place to get a test is with your own health care provider.