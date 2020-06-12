San Francisco officials lay out road map to police reform

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “We have seen in SF a lot of real change, but we have a lot more to do.”

During an online conversation on racial justice, San Francisco Mayor London Breed laid out her road map to police reform.

Her top priorities:

Demilitarize police, which bars the use of military-grade weapons like tear gas

End use of police as a response to non-criminal activity

Address police bias and strengthen accountability

Redirect police funding for racial equity

“For too long Black people have been subject to violence at the hands of those in power,” Breed said. “Now is the time we can make sure these demonstrations are translated into real action.”

The mayor cited Oakland’s “Barbecue Becky” incident when a woman called police to complain about African Americans barbecuing at Lake Merritt.

“We re-envision so when Barbecue Becky is calling police saying I’m in the park you’re not supposed to barbecue and there are Black people barbecuing in the park, is someone getting hurt, is it violent, does someone have a gun? No so why should police go out to that situation in the first place,” the mayor said.

Police Chief Bill Scott called the mayor’s proposal consistent with the department commitment to 21st century policing and activist and commentator Van Jones said he is encouraged by the George Floyd protests that real change can be accomplish across the U.S.

“It is possible now if we stick together and set an example for the world,” Jones said. “San Francisco always does it.”

Both the chief and the mayor pointed out reforms have been underway in the San Francisco Police Department for some time, and while better than many agencies across the country more work needs to be done.

