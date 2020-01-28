San Francisco officials talk coronavirus, risk to Bay Area after 5 cases confirmed in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus has killed more than 80 people in China and nearly 3,000 people are sick.

So far, most of those people live in China but several cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

The CDC says five cases have been confirmed and predicts that number will continue to climb.

The first confirmed U.S. patient is a man in Washington state, and the second a woman in Chicago.

A third patient is being treated in Los Angeles for the virus but no other details have been released.

A fourth patient, who flew into LAX from Wuhan earlier this month is also being treated in Orange County.

County officials say they found out on January 23 and the CDC confirmed the man’s results on Saturday.

The fifth and final patient that we know about is in Arizona.

At this time, the patient is known to be an adult but no other details have been released.

On Monday, San Francisco city officials held a news conference on the virus and the risk it poses to the Bay Area.

“At this time, residents of the Bay Area are at low risk of becoming infected with this new novel coronavirus unless they have been recently to Wuhan, China or have into contact with somebody who’s a confirmed case, who traveled to that area,” Tomas Aragon with the San Francisco Department of Public Health said.

The Chinese government is sending more than 1,200 workers to the city of Wuhan to try and contain the virus.

Authorities there are in the process of shutting down all public transportation. Ships, vehicles, and people will be barred from entering or leaving the city as soon as Tuesday.

Travel will also be restricted in 16 other cities.