San Francisco officials warn there will be consequences for attending 4/20 events

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — All 4/20 events have been canceled in San Francisco due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several people visited parks in the city on Easter Sunday despite statewide shelter in place orders.

But now, city officials want to ensure that there will be consequences for those who attend a 4/20 event.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials held a briefing Wednesday to provide an update to the city’s response to the outbreak.

“Our mayor has made it perfectly clear that 4/20 is canceled this year… there is absolutely no doubt that 4/20 will not occur this year,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. “The area will be fenced off and we will have officers out in full force. If you plan to show up, the consequences probably wont be favorable to you. It includes citations, street closures. Simply said, we want to make it difficult for anybody that is thinking about attending a 4/20 event, we want to make it difficult in the best interest of our public health — and that is what we intend to. If we have to cite, we will. If we have to arrest, we will.”

San Francisco reported two new deaths and 26 new cases on Wednesday. There are now a total of 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 reported deaths in the city.

