San Francisco opening vaccination sites despite low supply

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is expected to run out of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Mayor London Breed had said earlier this week.

Even so, the city is setting up vaccination sites all over.

There are tents and fencing all around the main campus parking lot at the city college on Ocean Avenue. By Friday, it will become a drive thru vaccine center.

UCSF is working with Dignity Health and One Medical to organize and staff the pop-up.

The vaccination sites will be for people over the age of 75 or 65 initially, as well as healthcare workers who are still looking to get a shot in the arm. A limited supply of doses requires localities to prioritize certain demographics for the vaccine.

The Ocean Avenue center is one of three mass vaccination sites the city is setting up. The others will be at Moscone Center and the San Francisco Market in the Bay View area.

The city has a goal to vaccinate every person in the city by June 30, 2021.

Between the city and private healthcare providers – the hope is to give out 10,000 doses per day.

However, so far the problem is getting enough doses to distribute.

Breed and Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax, says the whole system only received 102,825 doses from the federal government and the amount of people eligible for the first phase of vaccinations is double that. Plus, each person requires two doses.

In addition to the unpredictable vaccine supply from the federal government and state, possible allergic reactions to a batch of the Moderna vaccine slowed the distribution process in the city.

The state has so far said they found no evidence that the batch is unsafe, and resumed using the doses.

San Francisco is only vaccinating at about 20% of the level expected at this point.

Make sure to sign up for the city’s notification system so you know when you will be eligible to get the shot in the arm.