San Francisco opens another safe sleeping space for the homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – About 40 to 50 homeless people will be staying in the parking lot of what used to be a McDonald’s in the area of Stanyan and Haight.

The city is trying to help the homeless deal with the coronavirus as they are particularly vulnerable because of their situation.

They will have tents, bathrooms, and it will all be supervised around the clock for the next three to 6 months.

However, a group called Concerned Citizens of the Haight has sued the city, hoping to prevent the homeless from moving into the site, saying it’s not good for the neighborhood.

They want the city to move the homeless to hotels, but say the city has failed to do so over the past few months when the pandemic exploded in the United States and here in San Francisco.

