San Francisco opens coronavirus testing center at Embarcadero for frontline workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Monday announced the opening of a new coronavirus testing center dedicated to frontline workers working during the pandemic.

In a statement, Mayor Breed said the new facility located at Pier 30-32 will expand testing resources for first responders and healthcare workers essential to the city during the pandemic.

“We’re especially concerned with the health of our frontline workers, because they are an essential part of our City’s response to this public health emergency. They are doing the work day in and day out to keep us safe and keep our city running,” said Mayor Breed. “Expanding testing is critical. Our first responders need to know with confidence that they can safely return to work and spend time in their homes with their families, or if the need to isolate and get medical care.”

Testing at this facility for now is prioritized for San Francisco first responders and city healthcare workers with symptoms of coronavirus who are currently quarantined.

At this time testing at this site will focus on the following workers:

Sheriff’s sworn staff

Police

Firefighters

EMTs

Paramedics

911 dispatchers

City healthcare workers

Officials said there are plans to expand to other city employees on the frontlines.

Those who are eligible will receive personal invitations and by the end of this week, there will be an online system for those who qualify to sign up for testing directly.

The facility will open and begin both drive-thru and walk-thru operations by appointment starting Monday, April 6.

Officials said this facility will be able to conduct 200 virus tests per day.

