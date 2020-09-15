San Francisco opens hubs to assist students during distance learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco students in need of extra support during distance learning now have a new place to go.

The city has opened up dozens of sites called Community Hubs.

At the Merced Heights playground, the rec center has turned into one of the city’s 45 Community Hubs.

This is where kids with the highest needs are able to get chrome books and Wi-Fi technical support and supervision as they do their distance learning.

The kids were getting the priority here include:

“Children living in public housing who had not stable Wi-Fi connections, children who are homeless, children live in single-room occupancy hotels, foster care kids, these are all children who without support from the city, they will continue to lead to disproportionally suffer,” Maria Su, with from the Department of Children, Youth, and their families, said.

In addition to getting help with their schoolwork so they don’t fall behind during this pandemic they are also getting to be around each other and playing in the playground, so they’re able to get socialization.

“The social aspect leads the mental aspect you get to socialize a little bit, meet somebody in person and not through a computer screen,” Renard Moore said.

“I like it because there’s many things to do. You can chill inside and do your schoolwork on your laptop. You can play in this big, big, humongous playground also,” a second-grader Kyanni Lawson said.

They are servicing 800 students from K through 6 grade.

Over the coming months they will begin to add more middle schoolers and highschoolers.

At the end they expect to have 100 sites operating throughout the city and serving 3000 students.

