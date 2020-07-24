San Francisco opens ‘learning hubs’ to support distance learning for kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is transforming libraries and other facilities into learning hubs to support in-need students with distance learning.

The city will also use recreation centers, cultural centers, and several community-based organization sites for these learning hubs.

The Community Learning Hubs are designed to support children and youth from low-income households; residents of HOPE SF, public housing, and single-room occupancy hotels, youth experiencing homelessness, foster youth, and English Language Learners.

The hubs will provide full-day, in-person programming and will support children and youth’s access to technology for distance learning and provide additional enrichment programming including STEAM, literacy, and nature-based outdoor play and education.

The Hubs will offer social-emotional support services, healthy meals and snacks, and recreation and physical activities.

The hubs will provide safe and digitally connected spaces within walking distance from children’s homes that will be staffed by community-based organization providers with strong track records of implementing high-quality and culturally competent programming.

The City will also extend its emergency child and youth care program to support families during COVID-19.

Community Learning Hubs will begin enrollment on August 15th and will continue until September 4th, 2020 using a centralized registration system.

Enrollment will prioritize connecting high need children.

The learning hubs will open on September 14th.

