San Francisco opens outdoor voting center

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco election officials have set up tents near City Hall to accommodate a voting center that will have capacity for 200 voters at a time who can keep at least 6 feet apart and plan to mail every registered voter a ballot even if they don’t request one.

Mayor London Breed said the center, which is normally housed inside City Hall, will open Monday, when early voting will start in the city of 880,000 people.

“We not only make voting accessible, we make it safe. We want to make sure that people feel comfortable,” she said.

Ballots to all registered voters will start arriving in the mail next week, she said.

There will be 588 voting places throughout the city, and each will have a ballot box outside the indoor voting area so, people who want to avoid going inside can drop off their ballot, said John Arntz, Director, Department of Elections.

Breed said that last presidential election 80 percent of registered voters in San Francisco cast a vote and that a large turnout is expected this time, too.

