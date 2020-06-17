San Francisco Opera cancels Fall 2020 season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Opera has announced it is canceling its Fall 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They made the announcement on Twitter last night.

The opera had already canceled its summer season back in April, but even as restrictions ease in San Francisco, organizers say that with the current state and local guidelines, it’s impossible to move forward with the season.

The season was scheduled to start on Sept. 11 and there were supposed to be 37 performances of 5 operas in the season.

Officials with the San Francisco Opera say they’re exploring virtual ways to celebrate the date the season was set to to open.

They also say that if you’re a ticketholder for the fall season, you’ll be contacted with the option of receiving a full refund, a gift certificate for the value of your ticket, or donating the value to the opera.

Despite the season’s cancellation, the opera plans to return to the state for the spring 2021 season as planned on April 25.

