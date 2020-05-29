San Francisco orders everyone to wear masks outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Up until this point in San Francisco, people have been required to wear face coverings when leaving their homes to go on essential errands during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, new, stricter rules going into effect Saturday, May 30 are taking things a step further as the city continues further into Phase 2 of reopening San Francisco.

Starting Saturday, people in San Francisco will be required to wear masks in most situations outside the home.

You will now be required to cover your face in the following situations:

When you are outside exercising and are within 30 feet of another person

When you are walking by someone on the sidewalk

When preparing food for sale

When indoors at a grocery store and doctor’s office or pharmacy

When you use public transportation

You are not required to a face covering in the following situations:

When you are in a private office with no one else around

When you are driving in a car alone or with family

When you are outside and no one is within 30 feet of you

Children 12 an under do not have to wear masks and neither do people with documented medical exceptions.

