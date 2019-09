SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco paramedics responded to a call involving a young autistic man on Sunday.

The man was reportedly experiencing an episode of panic, according to officials.

When the two paramedics arrived, they began to sing a song that they were told the man enjoyed.

They then began to dance.

The man eventually calmed down and exited the car he was in “to become friends with the two paramedics”, officials say.