San Francisco parents, teachers ask school district to cut ties with police department

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Dozens of parents and teachers are asking the San Francisco Unified School District to cut ties with the San Francisco Police Department.

On Tuesday over a Zoom board meeting, people called for the end of school resource officers, some calling their presence toxic for students.

The district is in the process of reviewing their agreement with the police and many spoke out asking for them to end the agreement all together.

“We don’t need to make our schools look any more like prisons. It’s not fair to them. It’s not an environment they need to be growing up in and be educated in,” one person in attendance said.

“These reforms don’t work. We need to abolish police now,” another said.

More than 500 people joined Tuesday’s San Francisco Unified School District Board Meeting on Zoom.

Dozens of parents, teachers and alumni are calling for the board to end their relationship with the San Francisco Police Department.

“There’s so many other ways, that are more wellness focused, more community focused for us to have conversations that are not alienating to anyone in our community,” Sarah Harris, teacher, said.

The school district is currently in the middle of reviewing their memorandum of understanding or MOU with the police department, which is an agreement of expectations related to police presence in the schools.

“I think if we want to show our students we support them and we care about them we need to end all ties with the police department,” Camili Arteaga, a parent educator, said.

“Given the current climate and the way things are going, I can’t see the police having any positive impact on our students,” said an attendee.

All but one comment asked for the board to cut ties with SFPD.

“Rushing to a judgement to end a relationship with our SROs is not going to deal with the issues that we have with the police department,” they said.

The San Francisco Police Department says that they value their relationship with the school district and would like to continue that relationship.

They said in a statement earlier today they “firmly believe that our youth and school resource officer programs serve as positive ways to build lasting and healthy relationships between our officers and youth, specifically youth in underserved communities where building relationships and mutual trust is most needed.”

School board commissioners said they received thousands of emails about this topic, they have not yet made a decision on the MOU.

