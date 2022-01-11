San Francisco parents, teachers dealing with COVID-19 testing challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – State-provided COVID take-home test kits are being distributed this week in the San Francisco Unified School District.

However, getting tested at an SFUSD site can still be a challenge for some parents and teachers who are desperate to find out if it is safe for them to return to school.

Jessica Hobbs Alvarez brought her son to a COVID-19 testing site at the Crocker-Amazon Playground in San Francisco.

It is one of the four testing locations available Tuesday for parents and students in the SFUSD.

She talks about some of the challenges she had to overcome to make this happen, starting with navigating the school district’s website to figure out exactly where to go.

“In order to find out where to take my son, I had to look through the website because the locations rotate and I feel like I am extra savvy because I am an SFUSD employee, but that might be challenging for other families to figure out exactly where to go,” Alvarez said.

There are also narrow windows of time to get tested at each site.

“You also have to pay attention to the hours that the testing sites are open because the one today was until 12,” Alvarez said.

In addition to being a parent, Alvarez is also a teacher in the school district who had to take off work to get this done.

“I had to be off of work today so I was able to make it. You also have to look at that to see if there are sites open after regular work hours,” Alvarez said.

“We can say that testing is available as an idea but what we are hearing on the ground is that parents are literally having to drive across town to find tests. It’s an extreme hardship on families who don’t have transportation. We need to help parents make it easy for them,” Board of Education commissioner, Alison Collins, said.

This mom agrees.

“It would be great if we had a full-time nurse at every school or a COVID-person to help with all of this because it’s a lot for everyone,” Alvarez said.