San Francisco park goers try to follow social distance orders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — At first glance it’s another sun soaked day at Marina Green, but of course, it’s not because it’s day 38 of San Franciso’s shelter in place.

And several people wanted to get out on Saturday.

“There are probably more people here today than on a really busy summer day,” Soul Pal said.

Many people like Soul Pal were wearing masks, even creative ones, but also many were not.

“Just people walking, riding their bikes, no mask,” Pal said. “It’s like oblivious maybe, I don’t know.”

For those that didn’t have them — alert volunteers paraded along the green giving some out.

They were also making sure people were keeping at least six feet apart.

A circle of friends was doing their best and felt others were following suit.

“I think it’s a healthy amount of people, people are staying in small groups, far away from each other,” a visitor said. “It’s not too crowded.”

The temptation to lay out and catch some rays drew plenty to Lafayette Park as well.

However, the clustering was a bit concerning for some.

“It’s a little bit of a bummer to me to see all these people clumped together,” Jeff Thomas said.

Thomas went for a walk with his dog — and says park goers can do better.

“I just wish more people would follow the rules including wearing the mask,” he said.

As San Francisco Mayor London Breed has warned, the shelter in place may be extended past May 3.

The possibility of another three weeks inside doesn’t sound great as summer creeps closer.

“In a small apartment in San Francisco, it’s been brutal,” Scott Schwartz said. “There’s not a lot of space.”

Schwartz and his friends have observed most park goers following the rules.

He believes it’s because no one wants this to last longer than it has to.

“You can tell that people just by looking at the groups, they’re trying to do what they can do to follow the rules,” Schwartz said.

