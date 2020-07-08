San Francisco pauses next phase of reopening as coronavirus activity trends in wrong direction

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco leaders say that coronavirus activity is trending in the wrong direction.

On Tuesday, Mayor London Breed and the city’s health director announced the businesses that ‘thought’ they’d be ok to reopen by Monday will remain closed.​

“We’re creating other challenges because we know that over 153,000 San Franciscans have filed for unemployment,” Breed said. ​

​But San Francisco Mayor London Breed and public health director Doctor Grant Colfax not mincing words Tuesday, both reiterating the need to keep some businesses shuttered.​

​”For each person infected with the virus, the virus is infecting more than one person going forward,” Colfax said. ​

​Breed and Colfax sharing during a virtual news conference that as the number of COVID-19 cases across the Bay Area and country are rising, the city is also experiencing an alarming and extended spike.​

​“We are currently diagnosing on average 6.1 cases per 100,000 new cases per day. Our goal is to keep that number to 1.8. So, rather than 1.8, we’re at 6.1. That is red,” Colfax said. ​​

​The city says it hopes to provide clarity by the end of the week on when it hopes the businesses initially slated to reopen by Monday will be allowed to operate.​

That includes:

Hair and nail salons

Tattoo parlors

Barber shops

Gyms​

Zoos

Museums

Outdoor bars and swimming

For now, indoor dining is also prohibited.​

​“We have no choice. We are living in COVID,” Breed said. ​

​Colfax says hospital capacity remains good but hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients are up 25-percent the past week.

City leaders are concerned that the current pace of infections could cripple the healthcare system.​

“We have time. There is a window now for course correction. But if we don’t do it, and we don’t do it quickly, we could be looking at a surge of illness that goes well beyond what we are prepared to handle,” Colfax said.​

​Colfax says it could also take up to three weeks to determine how much the virus spread over the course of the Fourth of July weekend.

When he says far too many people were observed ignoring social distancing guidelines and chose to gather in large groups.​

