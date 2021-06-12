San Francisco Playhouse hosts first play of 2021 to live audience

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Playhouse theatre is offering performances for a live audience again for the first time since the pandemic started.

Visitors will have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event.

A person is fully vaccinated once its been two weeks since their second dose, if they got Moderna or Pfizer. Or, two weeks after the only dose of J&J’s vaccine.

Visitors also must wear face masks over their nose and mouth inside the Playhouse.

Full details of the changes are explained by Playhouse co-founder Susi Damilano above, or at their website.

Tickets are on sale now for ‘Hold These Truths,’ a play about the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, one of the prominent figures fighting against the Japaneses Internment by the U.S. government in the 1940’s.

The performance is running through July 3.