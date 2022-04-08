SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been a busy start for the month of April for the San Francisco Police Department. The city’s latest shooting numbers reflect that, police said.

Since the month started last Friday, there has been eight people shot and four homicides recorded in the city, according to a Friday morning tweet by SFPD Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani.

Those numbers do not account for a shooting Friday afternoon in the Hunter’s Point area, which resulted in a 17-year-old girl suffering a non-life-threatening injury. This shooting happened after Vaswani’s tweet of the shooting numbers.

Vaswani’s sent the tweet of the city’s shooting/homicide numbers at 11:39 a.m. The tweet of the Hunter’s Point shooting came in at 2:42 p.m. As of Friday night, San Francisco police have not released updated shooting numbers since the latest incident.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information but have not yet received a response.