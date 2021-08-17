San Francisco police arrest 2 in connection to fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:11 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived in the area of Alameda and Utah Streets.

Police found a 35-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify the murder suspect as 20-year-old Marlon Cartagena-Aviles from San Francisco.

Authorities served search and arrest warrants on Monday in the 5600 block of Mission Street.

The suspect was taken into custody, in addition to 24-year-old Daniel Andrade-Flores for his role in the homicide.

Both suspects have been booked at San Francisco County Jail. Photos of the suspects have not been released at this time.

As this investigation continues, police ask you to contact them if you have any information at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.