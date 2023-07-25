SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 25-year-old Daly City man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a double stabbing in San Francisco.

Two men were attacked Sunday at 3:51 a.m. on Mission Street and 24th Street. Both victims were still alive when they were found by San Francisco Police Department officers and rushed to a hospital.

The 42-year-old victim later died from stab wounds, police said. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD detectives identified the homicide suspect as Jose Hernandez. Hernandez was booked into a San Francisco County jail.